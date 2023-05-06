The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (207)
  • The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • New York covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (23.1%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, New York and its opponents do it more often (53.7% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
  • The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Knicks have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-21).

Heat Performance Insights

  • Although Miami is scoring just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as it ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.
  • This season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.
  • The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 treys per game, but they own a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
  • So far this season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% from three-point land (30.5% of the team's baskets).

