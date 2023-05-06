The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (207)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

New York covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (23.1%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, New York and its opponents do it more often (53.7% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).

The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Knicks have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-21).

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is scoring just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as it ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.

This season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 treys per game, but they own a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

So far this season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% from three-point land (30.5% of the team's baskets).

