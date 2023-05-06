The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (209.5)



The Knicks have a 45-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

New York covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (23.1%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, New York and its opponents are more successful (53.7% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, a better tally than the Knicks have put up (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is scoring just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been giving them a nice lift, as it ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are dishing out 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 treys per game, are shooting just 34.4% from beyond the arc, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 threes per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

