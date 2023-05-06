Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (209.5)
- The Knicks have a 45-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (23.1%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, New York and its opponents are more successful (53.7% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, a better tally than the Knicks have put up (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is scoring just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been giving them a nice lift, as it ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are dishing out 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 treys per game, are shooting just 34.4% from beyond the arc, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
- Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 threes per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.