The Miami Heat are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: ABC
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5)
  • Pick OU: Over (209.5)
  • The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.
  • New York covers the spread when it is a 5-point underdog or more 30% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 5 or more (21.7%).
  • New York and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 20-21, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

  • Although Miami is scoring just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.
  • So far this year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.
  • The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in league).
  • So far this year, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% three-pointers (30.5% of the team's baskets).

