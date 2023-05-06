The Miami Heat are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5)

Knicks (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (209.5)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.

New York covers the spread when it is a 5-point underdog or more 30% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 5 or more (21.7%).

New York and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 20-21, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is scoring just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.

So far this year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.

The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in league).

So far this year, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% three-pointers (30.5% of the team's baskets).

