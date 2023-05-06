The Miami Heat are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4)
  • Pick OU: Over (209)
  • The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.
  • Miami (8-22-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (25.8%) than New York (7-6-2) does as a 4+-point underdog (46.7%).
  • Miami's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

  • Miami has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.
  • This season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.
  • The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from beyond the arc, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
  • So far this season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.8% from beyond the arc (30.5% of the team's baskets).

