The Miami Heat are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4)

Knicks (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.

Miami (8-22-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (25.8%) than New York (7-6-2) does as a 4+-point underdog (46.7%).

Miami's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.

This season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.

The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from beyond the arc, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

So far this season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.8% from beyond the arc (30.5% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.