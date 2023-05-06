Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (209)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- Miami (8-22-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (25.8%) than New York (7-6-2) does as a 4+-point underdog (46.7%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 20-21, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is putting up just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as it ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.8 points per game.
- This year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.
- The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are sinking 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in league).
- Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 treys per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).
