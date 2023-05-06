The Miami Heat are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4)

Knicks (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 25.8% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 4 or more (46.7%).

Miami's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, a better tally than the Knicks have put up (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is averaging just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been giving them a nice lift, as it ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.8 points per game.

So far this year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, delivering 23.8 per game.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 threes per game, but they sport a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

In terms of shot breakdown, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets) and 40.8% from beyond the arc (30.5%).

