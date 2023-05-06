Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (209)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 25.8% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 4 or more (46.7%).
- Miami's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, a better tally than the Knicks have put up (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is averaging just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been giving them a nice lift, as it ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.8 points per game.
- So far this year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, delivering 23.8 per game.
- The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 threes per game, but they sport a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets) and 40.8% from beyond the arc (30.5%).
