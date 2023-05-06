Harold Ramirez -- hitting .278 with a double, a triple, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .321 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.7% of his games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

