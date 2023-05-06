Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- hitting .278 with a double, a triple, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .321 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- Ramirez has picked up a hit in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, one per game).
- The Yankees will send German (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went 8 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 51st, .903 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
