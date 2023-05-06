The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, take the court versus the New York Knicks at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 111-105 loss to the Knicks (his previous action) Vincent produced 21 points and five assists.

Now let's dig into Vincent's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.4 11.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.4 Assists 3.5 2.5 4.6 PRA 19.5 14 17.9 PR 15.5 11.5 13.3 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks

Vincent has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

The Knicks allow 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 41 21 2 5 4 0 0 4/30/2023 33 20 2 5 5 0 1 3/29/2023 31 21 3 3 4 0 2 3/22/2023 25 19 0 3 3 0 0 3/3/2023 27 3 2 3 1 0 2 2/2/2023 25 5 4 4 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.