Gabe Vincent NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 6
The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, take the court versus the New York Knicks at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Now let's dig into Vincent's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|9.4
|11.9
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.1
|1.4
|Assists
|3.5
|2.5
|4.6
|PRA
|19.5
|14
|17.9
|PR
|15.5
|11.5
|13.3
|3PM
|2.5
|1.7
|2.4
Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Prediction
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks
- Vincent has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.
- Allowing 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.
- On the glass, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.
- The Knicks allow 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.
Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/2/2023
|41
|21
|2
|5
|4
|0
|0
|4/30/2023
|33
|20
|2
|5
|5
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|31
|21
|3
|3
|4
|0
|2
|3/22/2023
|25
|19
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3/3/2023
|27
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2/2/2023
|25
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.