The Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson included, take the court versus the New York Knicks at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 111-105 loss to the Knicks (his last action) Robinson posted nine points.

In this piece we'll break down Robinson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.4 8.8 Rebounds -- 1.6 2.2 Assists -- 1.1 1.6 PRA -- 9.1 12.6 PR -- 8 11 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.2



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Duncan Robinson has made 2.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 2.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks allow 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have conceded 25.1 per game, 13th in the NBA.

Giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 21 9 1 2 3 0 0 4/30/2023 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 3/29/2023 28 12 0 0 4 0 0

