Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 34 hits and an OBP of .432 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is sixth in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 18 of 29 games this season (62.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (41.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 27.6% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 11 games this year (37.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 55.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|11
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (72.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Brito (2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.56 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.