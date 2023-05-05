Yandy Diaz -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 34 hits and an OBP of .432 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is sixth in slugging.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in 18 of 29 games this season (62.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (41.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 27.6% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has had an RBI in 11 games this year (37.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 55.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.7%.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 11
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Brito (2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.56 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
