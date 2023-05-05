Yandy Diaz -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 34 hits and an OBP of .432 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is sixth in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 18 of 29 games this season (62.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (41.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 27.6% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 11 games this year (37.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 55.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.7%.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 11 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

