After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has 12 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .298.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (33.3%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season (46.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 11 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings