Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .290 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

In 59.1% of his games this year (13 of 22), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 54.5% of his games this year (12 of 22), he has scored, and in five of those games (22.7%) he has scored more than once.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

