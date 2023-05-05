Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) and New York Yankees (17-15) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Rays, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (1-0) for the Rays and Jhony Brito (2-3) for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 26, or 83.9%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has entered 18 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 16-2 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 64.9% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 210 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays' 2.87 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule