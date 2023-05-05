The Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) host the New York Yankees (17-15) to open a three-game series at Tropicana Field, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Friday. The Rays are on the back of a series victory over the Pirates, and the Yankees a series win over the Guardians.

The Rays will call on Yonny Chirinos (1-0) against the Yankees and Jhony Brito (2-3).

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - TB (1-0, 0.64 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (2-3, 5.56 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

The Rays will send out Chirinos for his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief four times this year.

He has an ERA of .64, a 4 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .571 in four games this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito

Brito (2-3) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.

Brito has yet to notch a quality start so far this season.

Brito heads into the matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

