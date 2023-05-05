Sportsbooks have listed player props for Yandy Diaz, Gleyber Torres and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has five doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI (34 total hits).

He's slashing .327/.432/.606 so far this season.

Diaz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .417 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 vs. Pirates May. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Pirates May. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 2

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 38 hits with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 11 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .325/.391/.590 so far this year.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has 25 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .236/.339/.406 slash line so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 33 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He has a slash line of .289/.374/.465 so far this year.

Rizzo heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a walk and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Guardians May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.