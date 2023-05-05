When the Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) and New York Yankees (17-15) square of at Tropicana Field on Friday, May 5, Yonny Chirinos will get the nod for the Rays, while the Yankees will send Jhony Brito to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-185). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - TB (1-0, 0.64 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (2-3, 5.56 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 26 (83.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rays have gone 16-2 (88.9%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win AL East -134 - 1st

