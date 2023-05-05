How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Friday.
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.1 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 67 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .525 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have a league-best .278 batting average.
- Tampa Bay has the most prolific offense in baseball, scoring 6.6 runs per game (210 total runs).
- The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .350 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's 2.87 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays average MLB's best WHIP (1.090).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Yonny Chirinos will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old righty has appeared in relief four times this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|Calvin Faucher
|Lance Lynn
|4/30/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-9
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Mike Clevinger
|5/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-1
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Roansy Contreras
|5/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-1
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Mitch Keller
|5/4/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Vince Velásquez
|5/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jhony Brito
|5/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Gerrit Cole
|5/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Gibson
|5/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Dean Kremer
