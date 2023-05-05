Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Friday.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.1 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 67 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .525 slugging percentage.

The Rays have a league-best .278 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the most prolific offense in baseball, scoring 6.6 runs per game (210 total runs).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .350 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 2.87 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays average MLB's best WHIP (1.090).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Yonny Chirinos will make his first start of the season for the Rays.

The 29-year-old righty has appeared in relief four times this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 White Sox W 12-3 Away Calvin Faucher Lance Lynn 4/30/2023 White Sox L 12-9 Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates W 4-1 Home Javy Guerra Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates W 8-1 Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Zach Eflin Vince Velásquez 5/5/2023 Yankees - Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees - Home Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/7/2023 Yankees - Home Josh Fleming Gerrit Cole 5/8/2023 Orioles - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles - Away Yonny Chirinos Dean Kremer

