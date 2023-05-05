Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+165). An 8.5-run total has been set for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 26 of the 31 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (83.9%).

Tampa Bay has played in 10 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter and won them all.

The Rays have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has played in 32 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-12-3).

The Rays have a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season (covering 100% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-2 9-4 12-2 14-4 20-5 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.