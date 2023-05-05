Rays vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.
The Rays are listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+165). An 8.5-run total has been set for this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-200
|+165
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Explore More About This Game
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 26 of the 31 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (83.9%).
- Tampa Bay has played in 10 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter and won them all.
- The Rays have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Tampa Bay has played in 32 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-12-3).
- The Rays have a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season (covering 100% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-2
|9-4
|12-2
|14-4
|20-5
|6-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.