Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+165). An 8.5-run total has been set for this contest.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSSUN
  • Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Venue: Tropicana Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rays -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rays have won 26 of the 31 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (83.9%).
  • Tampa Bay has played in 10 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter and won them all.
  • The Rays have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • Tampa Bay has played in 32 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-12-3).
  • The Rays have a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season (covering 100% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
17-2 9-4 12-2 14-4 20-5 6-1

