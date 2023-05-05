Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .270 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .590, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Arozarena enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with three homers.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 23.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, Arozarena has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (20.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (60.0%), including five games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|15 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
