Manuel Margot and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .241.

Margot has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), with multiple hits on three occasions (10.7%).

In 28 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Margot has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In eight games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings