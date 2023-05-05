Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .329 with six doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%), including nine multi-hit games (39.1%).
- He has homered in six games this season (26.1%), homering in 6.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 56.5% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 60.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.4%.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Brito (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.56 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
