The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .329 with six doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%), including nine multi-hit games (39.1%).

He has homered in six games this season (26.1%), homering in 6.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 56.5% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 60.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.4%.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings