Jose Siri -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .244 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Siri has picked up a hit in nine games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Siri has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.
  • In seven of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.