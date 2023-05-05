Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Pirates.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .263 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Paredes has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (14.3%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 28 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
