Isaac Paredes and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Pirates.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .263 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Paredes has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (14.3%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.7% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 13 of 28 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

