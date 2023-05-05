Isaac Paredes and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Pirates.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .263 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Paredes has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in four games this season (14.3%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.7% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 13 of 28 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.