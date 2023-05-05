The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while batting .338.
  • Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (26.1%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has had an RBI in nine games this season (39.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 11 games this season (47.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 8
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
  • The Yankees give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
