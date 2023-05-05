On Friday, Francisco Mejia (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is hitting .204 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In six of 15 games this season (40.0%), Mejia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Mejia has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (46.7%), including three multi-run games (20.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Brito gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.