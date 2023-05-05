On Friday, Francisco Mejia (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is hitting .204 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

In six of 15 games this season (40.0%), Mejia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Mejia has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored in seven games this year (46.7%), including three multi-run games (20.0%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings