The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Pirates.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .223 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 141st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 115th and he is 44th in slugging.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in 25.9% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 37.0% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings