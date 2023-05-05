Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Pirates.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .223 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 141st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 115th and he is 44th in slugging.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in 25.9% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 37.0% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Yankees give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
