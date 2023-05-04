Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Thursday, Yandy Diaz (batting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 32 hits and an OBP of .430 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 17 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.64).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.06), 34th in WHIP (1.175), and 35th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
