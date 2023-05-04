On Thursday, Yandy Diaz (batting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 32 hits and an OBP of .430 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 17 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.7% of his games this year, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings