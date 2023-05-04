Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .618 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .288 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Walls has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits three times (14.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walls has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 52.4% of his games this season (11 of 21), he has scored, and in five of those games (23.8%) he has scored more than once.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Velasquez (4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.06), 34th in WHIP (1.175), and 35th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
