The Tampa Bay Rays (25-6) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-11) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent hitters. Randy Arozarena has an average of .325 (ninth in league) for the Rays, while Bryan Reynolds is seventh at .327 for the Pirates.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (3-0) for the Rays and Vince Velasquez (4-2) for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rays vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (3-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (4-2, 3.06 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (3-0) will take the mound for the Rays, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Chicago White Sox.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.143 in four games this season.

Eflin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Vince Velásquez

Velasquez (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.06, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.

Velasquez is looking to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Velasquez will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

The 30-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 26th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.