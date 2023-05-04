Bryan Reynolds and Wander Franco are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays play at Tropicana Field on Thursday (beginning at 1:10 PM ET).

Rays vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (3-0) will take the mound for the Rays, his fifth start of the season.

Eflin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 7 6.0 9 3 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 1 5.0 3 1 1 5 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 36 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .305/.374/.559 so far this year.

Franco has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 3 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 at White Sox Apr. 29 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1 at White Sox Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 27 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 28 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashing .325/.388/.570 on the season.

Arozarena brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 27 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .327/.368/.582 on the year.

Reynolds will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .382 with eight doubles, six walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has put up 24 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .247/.356/.485 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

