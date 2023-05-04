Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Thursday at Tropicana Field against Zach Eflin, who is projected to start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.1 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 64 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .523 slugging percentage.

The Rays have a league-best .280 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the top offense in baseball, scoring 6.7 runs per game (207 total runs).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .351 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.97).

The Rays average MLB's best WHIP (1.108).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Eflin is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/29/2023 White Sox W 12-3 Away Calvin Faucher Lance Lynn 4/30/2023 White Sox L 12-9 Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates W 4-1 Home Javy Guerra Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates W 8-1 Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Eflin Vince Velásquez 5/5/2023 Yankees - Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees - Home Drew Rasmussen Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/7/2023 Yankees - Home Josh Fleming Domingo Germán 5/8/2023 Orioles - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.