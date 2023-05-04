How to Watch the Rays vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Thursday at Tropicana Field against Zach Eflin, who is projected to start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Pirates Player Props
|Rays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.1 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 64 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .523 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have a league-best .280 batting average.
- Tampa Bay has the top offense in baseball, scoring 6.7 runs per game (207 total runs).
- The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .351 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.97).
- The Rays average MLB's best WHIP (1.108).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Eflin is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Lucas Giolito
|4/29/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|Calvin Faucher
|Lance Lynn
|4/30/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-9
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Mike Clevinger
|5/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-1
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Roansy Contreras
|5/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-1
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Mitch Keller
|5/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Vince Velásquez
|5/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jhony Brito
|5/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Domingo Germán
|5/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Gibson
|5/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.