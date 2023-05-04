Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (25-6) and Pittsburgh Pirates (20-11) squaring off at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on May 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (3-0) to the mound, while Vince Velasquez (4-2) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Rays vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 25, or 83.3%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 11-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 207 runs scored this season.

The Rays have a 2.97 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule