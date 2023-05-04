The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .247 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Margot will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .462 in his last outings.

In 55.6% of his games this year (15 of 27), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 27 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Margot has had an RBI in eight games this year.

In eight games this season (29.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

