Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (batting .229 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI), take on starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Pirates Player Props
|Rays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Pirates
|Rays vs Pirates Odds
|Rays vs Pirates Prediction
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .227 with four doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
- Raley has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), with at least two hits three times (13.6%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (22.7%), homering in 9.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (22.7%).
- He has scored at least once six times this year (27.3%), including three games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- Velasquez makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.06), 34th in WHIP (1.175), and 35th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.