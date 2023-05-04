Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .338 with six doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

In 77.3% of his 22 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 27.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven in a run in 13 games this year (59.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (22.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (63.6%), including four games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings