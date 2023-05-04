Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .338 with six doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • In 77.3% of his 22 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In 27.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in 13 games this year (59.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (22.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this season (63.6%), including four games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.64).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Velasquez makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 26th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 35th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.