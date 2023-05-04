Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .338 with six doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- In 77.3% of his 22 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 13 games this year (59.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (22.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (63.6%), including four games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.64).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- Velasquez makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 26th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 35th.
