Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and six walks.

In 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (29.6%).

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Paredes has had an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

