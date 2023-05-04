Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • In 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (29.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Paredes has had an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 26 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.06), 34th in WHIP (1.175), and 35th in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
