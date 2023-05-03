Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .301 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 71.4% of his 28 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has homered in five games this year (17.9%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (42.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (14.3%).
- He has scored in 13 games this season (46.4%), including four multi-run games (14.3%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|13 (76.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Pirates will send Keller (3-0) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.53 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 38th, 1.234 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 20th.
