The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls and his .657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .302 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Walls has gotten a hit in 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (15.0%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), with two or more runs five times (25.0%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

