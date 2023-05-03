A pair of MLB's most consistent hitters face off when the Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) and Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10) meet at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Tropicana Field. Randy Arozarena has a .325 batting average (ninth in league) for the Rays, and Bryan Reynolds ranks sixth at .330.

The Rays will look to Shane McClanahan (5-0) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (3-0).

Rays vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (5-0, 2.12 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (3-0, 3.53 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays will hand the ball to McClanahan (5-0) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.12 and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .189 in six games this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in six starts this season.

McClanahan has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.53 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.

Keller is looking for his sixth straight quality start.

Keller will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.

