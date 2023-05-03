Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Randy Arozarena, Bryan Reynolds and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays' Shane McClanahan (5-0) will make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

McClanahan will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Apr. 27 5.0 5 2 2 5 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 6.0 3 2 2 10 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 16 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 11 5.0 2 1 1 9 4 at Nationals Apr. 5 6.0 5 2 2 6 4

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arozarena Stats

Arozarena has 37 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .325/.388/.570 so far this year.

Arozarena hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 27 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has put up 30 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He has a .316/.431/.579 slash line on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates May. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 at White Sox Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (35 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .330/.372/.585 so far this season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .353 with seven doubles, six walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 23 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .247/.360/.462 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1

