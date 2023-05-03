On Wednesday, May 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10) at Tropicana Field. Shane McClanahan will get the nod for the Rays, while Mitch Keller will take the mound for the Pirates.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +185 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 7 runs.

Rays vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (5-0, 2.12 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (3-0, 3.53 ERA)

Rays vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 29 times and won 24, or 82.8%, of those games.

The Rays have won all eight games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 7-3 over the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (57.1%) in those games.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win AL East -134 - 1st

