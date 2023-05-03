The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.1 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 62 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .523 slugging percentage.

The Rays have a league-leading .280 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (199 total, 6.6 per game).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .352 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.03 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.112).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

McClanahan is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year.

McClanahan is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 White Sox W 14-5 Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/28/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/29/2023 White Sox W 12-3 Away Calvin Faucher Lance Lynn 4/30/2023 White Sox L 12-9 Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates W 4-1 Home Javy Guerra Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates - Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Eflin Vince Velásquez 5/5/2023 Yankees - Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees - Home Drew Rasmussen Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/7/2023 Yankees - Home Josh Fleming Domingo Germán 5/8/2023 Orioles - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson

