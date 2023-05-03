How to Watch the Rays vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Rays vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.1 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 62 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .523 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have a league-leading .280 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (199 total, 6.6 per game).
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .352 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.03 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.112).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane McClanahan (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- McClanahan is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year.
- McClanahan is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-5
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Lucas Giolito
|4/29/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|Calvin Faucher
|Lance Lynn
|4/30/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-9
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Mike Clevinger
|5/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-1
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Roansy Contreras
|5/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Mitch Keller
|5/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Vince Velásquez
|5/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jhony Brito
|5/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Domingo Germán
|5/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Gibson
