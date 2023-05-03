Shane McClanahan and Mitch Keller are the projected starters when the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +170 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 7 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -210 +170 7 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 29 total times this season. They've finished 24-5 in those games.

Tampa Bay has won all eight games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rays a 67.7% chance to win.

In the 30 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-11-3).

The Rays have covered the spread in all four games they have played with a set run line.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-2 9-4 11-2 13-4 18-5 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.