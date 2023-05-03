Rays vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Shane McClanahan and Mitch Keller are the projected starters when the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.
Bookmakers list the Rays as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +170 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 7 runs.
Rays vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-210
|+170
|7
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Explore More About This Game
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 29 total times this season. They've finished 24-5 in those games.
- Tampa Bay has won all eight games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rays a 67.7% chance to win.
- In the 30 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-11-3).
- The Rays have covered the spread in all four games they have played with a set run line.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-2
|9-4
|11-2
|13-4
|18-5
|6-1
