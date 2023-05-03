On Wednesday, Luke Raley (coming off going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the White Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is batting .226 with three doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
  • In 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%) Raley has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
  • He has gone deep in five games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 10% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates are sending Keller (3-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.53 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.