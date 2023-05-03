Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .237.
- Siri has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 54.5% of his games this year, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (54.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Keller (3-0) takes the mound for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
