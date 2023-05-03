The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .237.

Siri has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.

In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 54.5% of his games this year, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

