The Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid included, take on the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 102-97 win over the Nets, Embiid totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Embiid's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 33.1 28.5 Rebounds 9.5 10.2 10.2 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.1 PRA 37.5 47.5 42.8 PR 34.5 43.3 38.7 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.6



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 19.3% of the 76ers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.

Embiid is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Embiid's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers average 99.8 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

Giving up 111.4 points per contest, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.0 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

