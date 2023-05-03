Harold Ramirez -- 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Pirates.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .342 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has homered in six games this season (27.3%), homering in 7.1% of his plate appearances.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Ramirez has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings