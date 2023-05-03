Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Pirates.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .342 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has homered in six games this season (27.3%), homering in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Ramirez has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Keller (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
