Harold Ramirez -- 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Pirates.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .342 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has homered in six games this season (27.3%), homering in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 36.4% of his games this season, Ramirez has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 8
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Keller (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
