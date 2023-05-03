Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Brandon Lowe (hitting .128 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .222.
- He ranks 146th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- In seven games this season, he has homered (26.9%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has driven home a run in nine games this season (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Keller (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.53), 43rd in WHIP (1.234), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
