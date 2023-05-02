Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .300 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.4% of his games this season (19 of 27), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In five games this season, he has homered (18.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Franco has driven home a run in 11 games this season (40.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (48.1%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Pirates will send Contreras (3-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
