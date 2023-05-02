The Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) and Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) clash on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The probable starters are Javy Guerra for the Rays and Roansy Contreras (3-1) for the Pirates.

Rays vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Guerra - TB (0-0, 7.56 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-1, 3.58 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javy Guerra

Guerra gets the nod for the Rays and will make his first start of the season.

The 27-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen eight times already this campaign, but will make his first start.

He has an ERA of 7.56, a 0.56 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 2.280 in eight games this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

Contreras gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.

Contreras is looking to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Contreras is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

